Hasan Minhaj. Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Hasan Minhaj will soon follow fellow Daily Show correspondent Michelle Wolf to Netflix with his own weekly comedy show. Netflix announced that Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj will debut on Oct. 28 and that it will “explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity.” If the announcement and title are any indicator, it’ll also come with plenty of surveillance puns.

Minhaj has been part of The Daily Show since the end of the Jon Stewart era and has been the face of a recurring feature called “Hasan the Record,” in which he explains complex political issues while parodying YouTube culture. He has also spoken personally about how the Trump administration’s immigration policies and general Islamophobia have affected him, not only on The Daily Show but also in his Netflix comedy special, Homecoming King, and at the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

We can expect those topics to find their way into Patriot Act, too. “The government knows what you’re watching,” Minhaj wrote in a tweet. “Show them you have good taste.”