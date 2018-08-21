Gucci Mane Wore Sufjan Stevens’ Oscars Look to the VMAs

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

A list of people who can pull off wearing a pink, striped jacket emblazoned with green dragons at an awards ceremony:

1. Gucci Mane on the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet

2. Sufjan Stevens performing at the 2018 Oscars

End of list.

Sufjan Stevens performs during the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

(Hat tip to New York’s Craig Jenkins on Twitter for pointing out that it’s the same look, bow tie included.)