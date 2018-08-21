Gucci Mane Wore Sufjan Stevens’ Oscars Look to the VMAs

A list of people who can pull off wearing a pink, striped jacket emblazoned with green dragons at an awards ceremony:
1. Gucci Mane on the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet
2. Sufjan Stevens performing at the 2018 Oscars
End of list.
(Hat tip to New York’s Craig Jenkins on Twitter for pointing out that it’s the same look, bow tie included.)
