George Clooney Beats Dwayne Johnson as Highest-Paid Actor in the World Despite Doing Significantly Less Acting

George and Amal Clooney. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Forbes has released its annual ranking of the highest-paid actors in the world. At the top of the list, with $239 million before taxes in a single year, is George Clooney. Wait, what?

That’s pretty strange, considering the only movie of Clooney’s released during the time period in question (June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018) was the box-office bomb Suburbicon, one of Paramount’s worst flops ever. True, Clooney still earns money from endorsements and from previous movies he’s starred in, but it turns out he didn’t earn most of his nine-figure income by acting at all. Forbes’ list also takes “extracurricular” earnings into account, and Clooney made approximately $233 million from his stake in the tequila brand Casamigos, which sold for up to $1 billion to the British liquor company Diageo last year.

That payout was enough for Clooney to handily beat Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, who is No. 2 on the list with $124 million, also before taxes. Johnson’s placement on the list is a lot easier to understand, considering he’s starred in multiple blockbusters in 2017 and 2018, including The Fate of the Furious, Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Rampage. I’m sure he and Clooney can discuss their financial successes over some nice, refreshing margaritas.

