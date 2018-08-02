Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph Are Stuck in a Rut in the Forever Trailer

We can all relate to feeling stuck in a tedious routine, whether it’s school, a boring job, or a bad relationship. That’s exactly what June, played by SNL veteran Maya Rudolph, is experiencing in her marriage in Amazon’s upcoming comedy, Forever. “For 12 years they’ve had the same conversations, eaten the same meals and taken pleasant vacations at the same rented lake house,” according to Amazon’s description of the show.

In an effort to shake things up with her husband Oscar (Fred Armisen), June suggests taking a ski trip, but by the looks of the trailer and its giant bonfire, that trip takes an ominous turn. The details of what exactly goes wrong are sparse. Do they split up? Is there an accident? Maybe a murder? The first trailer for the show leaves it vague, but fortunately, the series is set to debut on Amazon Prime on September 14, so we don’t have too long to wait to find out.

Rounding out the cast are Catherine Keener, Kym Whitley, and Noah Robbins. Forever was co-created by Master of None’s Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, with whom Yang worked on Parks and Rec.