FBI Investigating Con Artist Who Impersonates Powerful Women in Hollywood

The FBI and NYPD are currently investigating a con artist who has been plaguing the entertainment industry, sources tell the Hollywood Reporter. Back in July, the site ran a feature on the so-called “Con Queen,” who has tricked victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by imitating female executives, including Amy Pascal, formerly of Sony Pictures, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. The culprit mimics these women’s voices to lure victims, usually makeup artists, photographers, or other workers in the industry, to Indonesia with the promise of work. She and her accomplices demand money upfront and then refuse to reimburse those expenses later.

The grift is so well-executed that its victims sometimes think they’ve been cheated by a real Hollywood producer, according to THR:

The scam has created a sense of chaos in the lives of everyone it touches. Kotsianas recently spoke with someone who, after weeks of back and forth with the imposter, demanded what he was owed in person. “This person showed up at the actual residence of one of these producers and was standing in a New York high rise and shouting ‘I want my money!’” says Kotsianas. “Eventually he was put in touch with the woman’s real assistant, who of course had no idea what he was talking about.”

This story is too juicy not to be adapted into a movie, even with the investigation still ongoing; one of the tips police have reportedly received “involves a male con artist who appears able to disguise his voice to mimic the powerful women.” As twists go, that’s a hackneyed one, given that Murder on the Orient Express did the “small dark man with a womanish voice” thing ages ago. Hollywood is so out of original ideas, even its scammers are borrowing from the classics.