If You See the National Anthem on Monday Night Football, It Likely Means That Something Terrible Has Happened

Rodney McLeod, Malcolm Jenkins, and Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles stand during the National Anthem. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Despite discouragement from team owners and commissioner Roger Goodell, a number of NFL players have continued to protest police brutality and social injustice during performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before preseason games. These protests will likely persist throughout the regular season, but, per ESPN policy, you probably won’t see them on Monday Night Football.

On Friday, ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro spoke at the network’s football media day. “We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think that will change this year,” he told reporters. “It’s not our job to cover politics, purely, but we’ll cover the intersection of sports and politics.” While Donald Trump harbors an obsession with the players’ protests and routinely uses them to score political points, ESPN has decided to ignore this particular “intersection” during its marquee NFL broadcast.

ESPN’s policy to avoid performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during Monday Night Football began last year, but the network made exceptions after major news events. According to Axios, ESPN aired the anthem when it coincided with “a moment of silence for a hurricane … [and] a moment of silence for the Las Vegas shooting.” It was also broadcast before the Dallas-Arizona game in week three, which occurred after Trump called protesting players “sons of bitches.”

The anthem, like the protests themselves, has been misinterpreted and conflated with a mess of unrelated elements. This is why there is a controversy in the first place, and broadcasting the anthem only during times of visceral strife is such a misguided reaction that it borders on satire.

If you see “The Star-Spangled Banner” performed on your TV before a Monday Night Football game, it likely means that a national tragedy has transpired. If ESPN goes straight to the kick-off, however, you can safely assume that nothing has happened, and that the country has continued on its normal course. What a fitting coincidence, as that is exactly what the players have been protesting.