Ed Sheeran Will Star in a Movie, and It’s Not Just a Game of Thrones-Style Cameo This Time

Phil Walter/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is returning to acting, and this time it’s not just a brief stint on Game on Thrones. In September 2019, the pop star will head to the big screen to play the role of a lifetime: himself.

Sheeran will appear in an upcoming, untitled film directed by Slumdog Millionaire’s Danny Boyle and written by Love Actually’s Richard Curtis. It’s about another little musical act you may have heard about: the Beatles. In the film, Himesh Patel plays an aspiring singer-songwriter who wakes up one day and finds he’s the only person who can remember the band, which is where Sheeran comes in. “I discover him and take him on tour,” he told the Associated Press. “Then he gets much, much bigger than me through doing stuff. Yeah, it’s very clever.”

Last we heard from Sheeran, he was promoting his Apple Music documentary Songwriter, which explores the making of his last album, Divide. Oh, and facing a lawsuit for possibly plagiarizing his hit “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran explained to AP that he was spending “full days on set, like full 12-hour days” to make Boyle’s film in between concerts, and that he aspires to one day make a movie musical, citing 2007’s Once as inspiration.

One step at a time, Ed.