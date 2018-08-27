Crazy Rich Asians Has Another Crazy Rich Weekend at the Box Office

Constance Wu and Henry Golding attend SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Spotlight With the Cast of Crazy Rich Asians on Aug. 15. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Crazy Rich Asians has followed up its box office–dominating opening weekend with another, in what Deadline called an “unprecedented weekend hold for a summer movie”—a second $25 million weekend. The Asian American–led romantic comedy, which brought in $34 million it is first five days, has barely slowed down, continuing to pull massive numbers, even matching its first $10 million Saturday with a second.

A hold like this is usually interpreted as a sign of strong word-of-mouth recommendations, and this particular audience is also broadening out. Though the first splash was driven in large part by a euphoric Asian audience, with a first-day viewership that was 44 percent Asian, Sunday’s audience saw a drop in the Asian audience share to a still-whopping 27 percent (in 2016, the total moviegoing audience was 62 percent Caucasian and only 8 percent Asian, according to the Motion Picture Association of America’s statistics) . This drop was matched by a rise in Caucasian viewers, from 32 to 48 percent, and Hispanic viewers, from 10 to 13 percent of the audience. It’s possible this demographic shift is a result of non-Asian audiences being pulled in by rave reviews from their Asian friends, something that should keep the film going strong as these new viewers do the same. A similar phenomenon took place with Black Panther audiences, though on a less dramatic scale, with the black audience market share dropping from the first weekend to the second (but remaining disproportionately large).

Anecdotal evidence suggests that some of this hold may also come down to repeat viewings—that some portion of that $25.3 million opening weekend audience came back. As Slate’s Inkoo Kang, who is not usually a repeat movie viewer, tweeted:

I'm gonna guess this is largely due to repeat viewings. I saw it for the third time on Saturday, as did the (Asian American) friend that I went with. We both agreed as the credits rolled: We'd be happy to go see it for a fourth time.https://t.co/DdsT78xqwi — Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) August 26, 2018

But it’s not just Asian audiences returning. Slate’s Spoiler Special received an email from a white man in a red state who went for a second viewing with a newfound appreciation for the film’s complexity after listening to the podcast.