Can Crazy Rich Asians Capture the Entirety of the Asian Experience? Spoiler Alert: No.

Three Slate critics discuss the hit rom-com in spoiler-filled detail.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, staff writer Inkoo Kang, IT admin Shasha Léonard, and assistant editor Marissa Martinelli discuss Crazy Rich Asians. How does the book compare to the movie? Why didn’t we get more Harry Shum Jr.? And is Awkwafina pulling off that wig?

Listen to them explore these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple PodcastsOvercastSpotifyStitcher, or Google Play.

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.

