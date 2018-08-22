We’re One Step Closer to a Crazy Rich Asians Sequel

Gemma Chan as Astrid in Crazy Rich Asians. Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is moving forward with Crazy Rich Asians 2, according to the Hollywood Reporter. While nothing has been officially greenlighted, the studio is reportedly developing a sequel to the romantic comedy based on China Rich Girlfriend, the second book in Kevin Kwan’s trilogy. The proposed movie would reunite director Jon M. Chu and writers Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim.

It’s no surprise that Warner Bros. would want to go ahead with another Crazy Rich movie, given that the first has been such a critical and commercial success. Chu thought ahead, even setting up the possibility of a sequel in a midcredits scene at the end of Crazy Rich Asians, in which Harry Shum Jr. makes a cameo that lasts just long enough for him to share a meaningful glance with Astrid (Gemma Chan). Shum is credited as Charlie Wu, who is Astrid’s ex-fiancé in the books.

Their story would likely be the subject of the next movie, along with that of Kitty Pong (Fiona Xie), who plays only a very small, comical role in Crazy Rich Asians. The only real question is when, exactly, Chu will find the time to make a sequel, given that he’s got a lot on his plate. Sources tell THR it’d likely be after he’s done shooting the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights.

