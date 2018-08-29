Conan Reads Brutally Honest Descriptions of Fox & Friends and Other TV Shows

Queer Eye, The Price Is Right, This Is Us—your favorite TV shows are not safe from Conan O’Brien. On Tuesday, the late-night host read more accurate descriptions of various series as part of a recurring segment called “What Conan’s Watching.” In the latest installment, he seemed to delight in targeting reality shows like Bachelor in Paradise (“Chlamydia with lime”) and Shahs of Sunset (“See why Iran is referred to as ‘The Long Island of the Middle East’ ”).

Still, O’Brien saved some zingers for crime dramas and morning shows. Is NCIS your must-watch? “You might want to get your affairs in order.” How about Fox & Friends? “Learn the president’s opinions before he does.” Let’s just pray that Trump doesn’t start actually watching Dancing With the Stars, or it’s really all over for Jeff Sessions.