Move Over, William Wallace. Chris Pine Is the Real Braveheart in the First Trailer for Outlaw King.

Despite what Mel Gibson may have led you to believe, William Wallace is not the Scottish revolutionary deserving of the title Braveheart. That honor belongs to Robert the Bruce, the King of Scots who fought in the First War of Scottish independence. Robert played second fiddle to Wallace in the 1995 movie Braveheart, which took quite a few liberties with the historical record. Now, however, he’s finally getting the cinematic recognition he deserves: Chris Pine, who is definitely handsomer than Robert ever was, will star in a new Netflix movie, Outlaw King, to be released Nov. 9.

Outlaw King reunites Pine with Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie, himself a Scot. The first trailer for the movie shows off Pine’s surprisingly respectable accent and some of the hardships of Robert’s life, but it leaves out arguably the coolest part of this legacy, which actually happened after his death. Since Robert could not physically make a religious pilgrimage to Jerusalem, he ordered his followers to bring his heart to the Holy Land in his stead. Sir James Douglas set out to do so, wearing it on a chain around his neck (in an urn, don’t be gross).

However, Douglas got sidetracked and wound up taking the king’s heart on the Crusades with him, including into a particularly nasty battle. Douglas sensed defeat, and, the story goes, flung Robert’s heart on its chain into the battle and promised to follow it once more. The heart was buried with Douglas at Melrose Abbey in Scotland, because it was so brave. You might even say it was a brave … heart.