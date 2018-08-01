Chris Hardwick Will Be Back on TV Next Week

TV host Chris Hardwick attends NBCUniversal’s Summer Press Day 2018 at the Universal Studios Backlot on May 2. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

NBC will reportedly follow AMC’s lead and allow Chris Hardwick to return to television in spite of allegations by an ex-girlfriend that he was emotionally and sexually abusive. According to Variety, Hardwick will guest-judge America’s Got Talent next week—his first TV appearance since Chloe Dykstra’s June 14 Medium post about an unnamed man, who has been widely considered to be Hardwick, went viral. Hardwick will also return as the host of NBC’s game show The Wall.

NBC’s decision comes shortly after AMC’s announcement that it had launched a “comprehensive assessment” into Hardwick’s behavior. That network determined that it would be appropriate for him to return as host of The Talking Dead, which he will do on Aug. 12, five days after his appearance on America’s Got Talent. Hardwick has said he was “blindsided” by Dykstra’s account of their relationship and denies ever sexually assaulting her.