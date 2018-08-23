Cher Gives Us Another Taste of Her ABBA Cover Album With “SOS”

Cher in Mamma Mia. Universal Pictures

When Cher announced her upcoming ABBA cover album Dancing Queen, the LGBTQ community rejoiced. Cher dropped the news while doing press for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which she plays Ruby Sheridan, mother of Meryl Streep’s character Donna. We’ve been living off of Cher’s version of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” for the past two weeks, but now Cher has released another single, “SOS,” and it’s exhilarating.

The new track will have to slake our thirst until the full album drops on September 29. One of the best songs ABBA ever made, “SOS” is a mix of heartfelt ballad and dance hit that blends the joys of pop with the love and longing so common to Cher’s sensibility. Her version of “SOS” is perfect, full of the classic girthy vocals and flashes of auto-tune that signal the best of Cher.

After listening to this second preview of the album as a whole, it’s exciting to imagine just what Cher will do with hits like, “Mamma Mia,” “Waterloo,” and “The Name of the Game,” to name a few. (She already covered “Fernando” with Andy Garcia in the movie.) In the meantime, I’ll be busy looping “SOS” all night long.