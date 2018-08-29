Charles Dicken’s Upcoming Novel Bleak House Gets Title Confirmation, Date Announcement

This behind-the-scenes production painting is undoubtedly full of spoilers for Dickens’ upcoming novel. Francis Alexander

Bradbury and Evans dropped a surprise advertisement for the next Charles Dickens serial in the Examiner on Saturday, complete with title confirmation and a date announcement! The highly-anticipated upcoming work will be called Bleak House, and the first monthly installment will be published on the 28th of February. Take a look at the full trailer below:

It looks like “Boz” has done it again! Judging from the trailer, the new work will be completed in twenty monthly numbers, uniform with David Copperfield, &c., which should be a big relief to the people who complained about non-uniform-with-David-Copperfield,-&c. disaster that was Dealings with the Firm of Dombey and Son: Wholesale, Retail and for Exportation. Dickens superfans will be thrilled to see Hablot K. Browne—a.k.a. “Phiz”—in the credits: Browne collaborated with Dickens on David Copperfield and Martin Chuzzlewit, and his involvement in this latest venture can only mean good things. While we won’t know for sure until Bleak House officially drops on Feb. 28, all evidence points to the dawning of the Dickenaissance, and we are here for it.

Correction, Aug. 28, 2018: Due to an editorial error, we made a bunch of questionable assumptions about what a finished and complete work of popular entertainment might be like based solely on an advertisement. Also, the advertisement in question turned out to be from Feb. 14, 1852.