Can the President Pardon Himself? The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj Explains, With Dabbing.

Donald Trump is reportedly obsessed with the power of the presidential pardon, and sources have told the New York Times that his legal team discussed using that power to aid Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort. But can the president also pardon himself? To figure out the answer, Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj offered a quick civics lesson about Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution. And not just any civics lesson, but an installment of “Hasan the Record,” a recurring segment in which Minhaj simultaneously embodies and parodies YouTube vloggers by explaining obscure topics while trying desperately to be hip.

Minhaj asked a constitutional scholar whether Trump can use the “Constitutional Infinity Gauntlet” if he’s ever impeached and indicted, and the answer is: It’s unclear. “So Trump maybe could pardon himself?” asked Minhaj. “But I thought that was obstruction of justice … but then he would pardon himself for obstruction of justice … which would be obstruction of justice ….” Some questions you can’t just dab your way out of.