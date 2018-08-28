“Look What You Made BTS Do” BigHit Entertainment

It’s a lesson Taylor Swift should know well by now: When you reach the top, the only way to go is down.

T-Swift has been knocked from yet another perch, this time from her record of most views on a YouTube video in the first 24 hours. She’s been replaced by K-Pop sensations BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys or Bangtan Sonyeondan, whose colorful video for “Idol” now holds the YouTube 24-hour record. According to iHeartRadio, “Idol” racked up 56.2 million views in one day, dethroning “Look What You Made Me Do” with 43.2 million.

“Look What You Made Me Do” might have had 15 Taylors, but “Idol” has seemingly hundreds of Bangtan Boys (in a shot not unreminiscent of Swift’s pile-on)—not to mention 11 giraffes, dozens of fish, and, inexplicably, a rabbit inside the moon:

They took the crown, but it’s all right. Surely this will be inspiration enough for a second revenge-seeking hit for Swift—and I, for one, am looking forward to the video for “Oops!… Look What You Made Me Do Again,” because there’s nothing Taylor Swift does better than revenge. Bangtan Sonyeondan, which literally means “Bulletproof Boy Scouts,” are lucky they are bulletproof. Band-Aids don’t fix bullet holes.