Brooklyn Nine-Nine, No Stranger to Touchy Topics, Might Tackle #MeToo Next Season

Fans of the newly saved Brooklyn Nine-Nine, rejoice! As you may remember, the show was canceled by Fox in May and then scooped up almost immediately by NBC. Now, the cast is back together at the Television Critics Association press tour talking about their next season, which is likely to come in late 2019.

Star Terry Crews, one of the few men in Hollywood to discuss his personal experience with an alleged sexual assault, also took the time to address the #MeToo movement, reported the Hollywood Reporter. “I call it the ‘summer of freedom’ in that we can now tell our truth. These are lessons I learned while I was doing this show,” said Crews. “One thing that influenced me was being here and feeling safe and having friends and family on this show that I felt secure enough that I could tell my truth and still go to work.”

Showrunner Dan Goor teased the possibility of a #MeToo storyline on the sitcom next season. The show hasn’t shied away from touchy issues in the past: In the Season 4 episode “Moo Moo,” Crews’ character is racially profiled by another police officer, and his supervisor, played by Andre Braugher, helps him decide whether he wants to report the incident while facing the possibility of retaliation from others in the department. That episode signaled that while Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a comedy, it’s willing to lean into an uncomfortable topic.