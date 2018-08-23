ABC Can’t Resist the Spell of a Bewitched Reboot From Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris

Dick Sargent and Elizabeth Montgomery in Bewitched. ABC

One reboot falls, and another rises to take its place: Deadline reports that before Black-ish creator Kenya Barris left his overall deal at ABC for Netflix, he and Yamara Taylor sold the network a reboot of the sitcom Bewitched.

The original Bewitched aired from 1964 to 1972 and starred Elizabeth Montgomery as a nose-twitching witch-turned-suburban housewife. Barris and Taylor’s version will build on the same premise but will tweak the formula by putting an interracial couple at the center of the story. Here’s the synopsis:

Samantha, a hardworking black single mom who happens to be a witch, marries Darren, a white mortal who happens to be a bit of a slacker. They struggle to navigate their differences as she discovers that even when a black girl is literally magic, she’s still not as powerful as a decently tall white man with a full head of hair in America.

Let’s hope ABC has better luck than other networks have had: Previous attempts to remake the Bewitched at CBS and NBC both fell through. The show did inspire a Nora Ephron-directed romantic comedy in 2005, but it wasn’t technically a reboot; instead, Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell play actors who were themselves starring in a Bewitched reboot, one of whom is an actual witch.

Remakes of Hocus Pocus, Charmed, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and now Bewitched are now all on the way, and sure, they’re all promisingly witchy properties, but where is that Practical Magic reboot we were promised?!