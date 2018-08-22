The cool, calculating look of a man who has an entourage. TBS

Tuesday has been a pretty slow news day, even for August. So while we all wait for something, anything to happen that’s of any national interest, let’s pass the time by watching Bob Odenkirk introduce his brand new entourage—Johnny T, Dexto, Knuckles, Billy the Shiv, and Scott Vanderhorn—to Conan O’Brien!

Odenkirk’s post-Mr. Show career continues to be a revelation, but he could play Lear eight nights a week and never exceed his performance as billiards expert Van Hammersly:

Stop it, gentlemen, you’re gonna screw everything up! We’ll keep you posted on breaking developments to do with old Mr. Show sketches while we all wait out the long, slow summer news drought together.