Aretha Franklin Is “Seriously Ill,” According to Reports

Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul” and one of the best-selling musicians of all time, is unwell, according to reports. The Associated Press cites an anonymous source close to the 76-year-old singer, who says she is “seriously ill,” while local Detroit news station WDIV has confirmed the news with family members and says that Franklin is asking for people “to pray for her.”
Other artists say they are doing just that:
Franklin announced last year that she was planning to retire from touring after the release of her new album, A Brand New Me, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. She canceled a number of tour dates earlier this year, citing health concerns. “Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months,” her representatives said in a statement in March.