Aretha Franklin Is “Seriously Ill,” According to Reports

Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul” and one of the best-selling musicians of all time, is unwell, according to reports. The Associated Press cites an anonymous source close to the 76-year-old singer, who says she is “seriously ill,” while local Detroit news station WDIV has confirmed the news with family members and says that Franklin is asking for people “to pray for her.”

Other artists say they are doing just that:

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

RT @ToneMason: RT @9thWonderMusic: everyone pray for Aretha Franklin........pray REAL hard... — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) December 9, 2010

Franklin announced last year that she was planning to retire from touring after the release of her new album, A Brand New Me, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. She canceled a number of tour dates earlier this year, citing health concerns. “Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months,” her representatives said in a statement in March.