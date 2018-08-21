American Vandal’s first season improbably rallied the nation around the pivotal question, Who did the dicks? The new trailer for its second season reveals that the Netflix mockumentary will dig into a subject of even greater import: Who is the Turd Burglar?

Back in June, the creators of American Vandal told Vulture’s Kathryn VanArendonk that while its first season sent up Netflix’s own Making a Murderer, the second would be modeled more closely on The Jinx and The Thin Blue Line. That’s evident from the trailer’s first shots, which re-create the infamous events of Chicken Finger Monday, when a malevolent actor known only as the Turd Burglar spiked the lemonade at a Catholic high school and sent its students running en masse for the nearest commode. (Spoiler: They do not all make it in time.)

Enter Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund, who after solving the mystery of the dicks are on to their next hard-(s)hitting investigation. One key difference is already apparent, though. Where the first season’s villains were driven by revenge, it appears that the Turd Burglar is doing it for the ’gram, tagging their victims in videos of what came to be known as the Brown-Out and taunting their pursuers online. Track down the Instagram handle glimpsed in the trailer, and you’ll find that the brown bandit already has a social media presence, complete with a reference to a Bible verse that reads: “And thou shalt have great sickness by disease of thy bowels, until thy bowels fall out by reason of the sickness day by day.” (The referenced Saint Bernardine is, naturally, the patron saint of advertising.) You won’t find out if the Hot Janitor did it until Sept. 14, but it’s not too early to start following the trail.