Alabama Announces $600-Million Plan to Upgrade Athletics Facilities, May Finally Become a Sports School

Fans at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, which was last renovated in 2010. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Officials at the University of Alabama announced a ten-year, $600 million project to upgrade the school’s athletic facilities. The initiative is called “The Crimson Standard,” which, surprisingly, is not the title of a John Grisham novel (I had to check). According to the fundraising website, the goal is to “provide the environment necessary to recruit and train the best student-athletes and position our programs as nationally competitive in the future.” Finally, Alabama will be able to recruit.

Formally announced on Thursday, a total of $143 million has already been committed towards the effort’s $600 million goal. The largest chunk of that money will go towards stadium upgrades. Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry donated $1 million. Saban just signed an eight-year contract worth at least $74 million, so his check should clear.

The plan is pending the approval of the school’s president and trustees, who will have to wrestle with the undoubtedly difficult decision over whether they should support football in the state of Alabama.

Critics will point to this as a needless escalation in the arms race between universities to build the shiniest and most expensive sporting facilities on earth when the money would be better spent elsewhere. It’s an interesting argument, but do these critics have renderings? I didn’t think so. The Crimson Standard, meanwhile, offers a butt-load of the sweet, sweet renderings you crave.

For more information on how to become involved visit https://t.co/qpWAJMQBuz #RollTide #TheCrimsonStandard pic.twitter.com/yTEwVd1qtW — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) August 16, 2018

Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the school’s juggernaut of a football team plays, last underwent major renovations in 2010. Alabama has only won four National Titles since then, so the improvements are long overdue and much-needed in order to ensure success. If color-coordinated seating and posh recruiting lounges aren’t your thing, SB Nation’s Jon Bois crunched a few numbers and found an alternative way to spend $600 million.

$600 million is enough to pay an entire 120-man roster $50,000 a year for 100 years https://t.co/o1RmNaWbMk — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) August 18, 2018

Unfortunately, the NCAA doesn’t allow schools to pay players, ostensibly in order to preserve the wholesome purity of amateurism. Speaking of wholesome purity, Bryant-Denny Stadium’s capacity will decrease after these upgrades but, according to AL.com, “there will be renovations to the luxury boxes on the north, east and south suites.” After all, amateurism is nothing without luxury.