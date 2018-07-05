Disappointed in Someone? Send Them This Video of World Cup Players Being Incredibly Disappointed in Their Teammates.

As the World Cup has progressed to its final stages, it’s no surprise that many teams have left disappointed. But we’ve noticed that this year, the cameras seem especially fixated on teammates’ crushing disappointment in each other, savoring theatrical slow-motion reaction shots whenever and wherever possible. Between missed passes, botched shots, and pure beat downs, there have been a lot of opportunities. In the short video above, relive the agony that the 2018 World Cup has enjoyed replaying again and again.

