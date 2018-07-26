Watch Smarter is Slate’s series that teaches you to spot hidden tropes in pop culture and beyond. Watch all episodes.

False eyelashes have been a Hollywood makeup trade secret for decades now. But lately, they’ve gotten bolder, and more noticeable, on TV and in movies. Why? And how can you spot the difference?

In this video, we explain the long history of enhanced eyes in Hollywood and why lately actresses have found them especially hard to resist.

