Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Trick Republicans Into Supporting Guns for Toddlers Program

By

Sacha Baron Cohen is disguised as counter-terrorism expert Erran Morad in this screenshot from the extended trailer for the show that was released July 15, 2018.
After lots of talk and expectation, we finally got an extended look into comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s new show, Who is America? And it involves Cohen poking fun at the gun lobby as well as Republican lawmakers and leaders who seem all too eager to come out in favor of firearms, no matter what the proposal.

In the video posted Sunday morning in advance of the show’s premiere that night, a heavily made up Cohen poses as an Israeli anti-terrorist expert, Erran Morad. As Morad, Cohen has the mission to get guns in the hands of schoolchildren as young as four years old, saying that efforts to arm teachers are insufficient. And he gets a lot of help for his “Kinder-Guardians” initiative from the gun lobby—as well as some Republican leaders.

Cohen gets gun lobbyists to not only support his effort, but one even helps publicize a line of stuffed animal guns especially designed for young children. “Aim at the head, shoulders, not the toes, not the toes,” sings gun-rights activist Philip Van Cleave at one point.

Then with the help of lobbyist Larry Pratt, Cohen manages to get a few prominent Republicans to back his plan to arm preschoolers, including former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, California lawmaker Dana Rohrabacher, South Carolina congressman Joe Wilson and radio host Joe Walsh. We should expect a lot more duped Republicans to come into Cohen’s show over the seven-episode run, including former vice presidential candidate Sara Palin and former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, to name a few.

