Stephen Colbert Doesn’t Not Try to Explain Trump’s Double Negative Defense, Schoolhouse Rock Style

How did they ever animate such tiny, delicate hands? CBS

There are many things about the Trump administration that remind people of their school days, from the president’s second-grade grasp of the facts to the actual schoolchildren he’s stolen from their parents. So it’s only natural that when it came time to parse Trump’s unconvincing walkback of his disgraceful-even-for-Donald-Trump performance in Helsinki, Stephen Colbert was in a Schoolhouse Rock! frame of mind:

What’s interesting about this Colbert clip is it doesn’t seem to be a new animation done in the style of Schoolhouse Rock! but doctored footage from the original “Conjunction Junction” short, which must have required a lightning-fast licensing job:

Three cheers for Colbert’s hardworking copyright lawyers! Now, class, let’s apply what we’ve learned about conjunctions, double negatives, and Donald Trump to answer a review question. When will making jokes about Donald Trump stop—or even slow—the country’s collapse, currently in progress? All together now: Neither now nor ever.