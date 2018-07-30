Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Test an Israeli “Pedophile Detector” on Roy Moore

Sacha Baron Cohen: Why [does] Alabama have this strong connection with Israel?

Roy Moore: It’s just, Alabama has always been a state that valued freedom, that valued liberty …

SBC: Of course.

RM: And appreciated what people went through to get it. And I think that …

SBC: Alabama has always been a place for equality.

RM: It has. And we’ve, we’ve, celebrated throughout our history things like this.

SBC: In Alabama, people have always been free, whatever their religion, or race, or sexuality …

RM: Well, it’s part of our heritage.