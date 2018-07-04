Sports

Watch England’s Jordan Pickford Make the World Cup’s Best Save (Which Didn’t Get a TV Replay)

By

Jordan Pickford of England makes a save.
Jordan Pickford of England makes a save during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
Clive Rose/Getty Images

For the first time in a long time, an English goalkeeper is a hero rather than a goat. On Tuesday, 24-year-old Jordan Pickford, who’d made just three appearances for the English national team prior to the 2018 World Cup, came up huge during the Three Lions’ penalty shootout against Colombia, lifting his team to a knockout-round victory. After the game, highlights of Pickford’s penalty save were easy to find online, with American rights-holder Fox Sports showcasing it as the “Save of the Day.”

There was much less evidence of an earlier Pickford marvel, one that saw the keeper take flight to get his fingertips on a swerving long-range strike from Mateus Uribe, preventing the ball from nestling into the top corner of the net. Or as the Guardian’s Barney Ronay put it, Pickford “launched himself like a neon-green sheet blown from the line in a gale, extended his arm, extended his fingers, extended his fingernails and smacked the ball beyond the angle of bar and post.”

Yes, it’s possible the shot was going wide. But it was very, very, very close.

American viewers blamed Fox for not featuring a replay of the best save (and maybe the best shot) of the tournament.

It wasn’t just Fox, though: The replay of Pickford’s save didn’t get shown on Telemundo (which holds the Spanish-language broadcast rights in the U.S.) or ITV (which shows the games in the UK) or in Russia.

It’s important to note that the actual game broadcasts aren’t controlled by the local rights-holders, who transmit feeds provided by FIFA’s Host Broadcast Services. So, bad job FIFA.

That being said, Fox and Telemundo could have put a clip online. The issue there was that Colombia’s Yerry Mina scored just more than 30 seconds after Pickford’s sprawling save, tying the match 1–1 in second-half stoppage time.

In one sense, then, Mina’s goal rendered Pickford’s heroic effort moot. “It was the save that ultimately meant nothing,” said the Telegraph. Then again, what does anything truly mean, man? There’s surely some deeper truth to be extracted from Uribe’s blast and Pickford’s flying-squirrel-like leap.

And so, since a lot of broadcasters couldn’t, wouldn’t, or didn’t show it, here are all the angles I could find of the best save of the 2018 World Cup.

From the live broadcast:

A replay via the BBC:

A slow-motion shot from behind the net:

From high above the stadium:

After watching the save from all these perspectives, I have come to the conclusion that it was indeed good. Nice work, Jordan Pickford.

2018 World Cup Soccer

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Indianapolis Church Puts Mary, Joseph, and Jesus in Cage to Protest Trump Immigration Policies

Josh Levin

Watch England’s Jordan Pickford Make the World Cup’s Best Save (Which Didn’t Get a TV Replay)

Daniel Politi

92-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Killed Son Who Wanted to Send Her to Nursing Home

Joanna Scutts

The Very Real Story Behind A Very English Scandal

Daniel Politi

Trump Repeatedly Questioned Why the United States Couldn’t Simply Invade Venezuela

Manuel Betancourt

In The Pass, Russell Tovey Plays a Straight-Acting Athlete Whose Façade Has Begun to Crack

Strategist Editors

The Best Après-Sun Skin-Care Products, According to Dermatologists
Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Carvell Wallace

My Husband Is Too Strict with Our 4-Year-Old, in This Week’s Care and Feeding Extra

Carvell Wallace

My 2-Year-Old Co-Worker Is Keeping Me From Working at Home

Matthew Dessem

Kevin Spacey Is Being Investigated by Scotland Yard for Three More Sexual Assault Allegations

Matthew Dessem

Rock Band 4 Is Adding a Bunch of Yacht Rock Songs, Which Is as Good a Reason as any to Rewatch Yacht Rock

Elliot Hannon

Mitch McConnell Says School Shootings Are a “Darn Shame,” but There’s Nothing More He or Congress Can Do to Stop Them

Most Read

Amy Coney Barrett Is Allegedly a Member of a Religious Group That’s Been Called a “Cult.” What Is It, Really?

Ruth Graham

Trudeau Has Been Accused of Acting “Inappropriately” With a Female Reporter. His Statement Is a Bummer.

Ruth Graham

Susan Collins Could Save Roe v. Wade. She Won’t.

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern

Seth Meyers Is Failing the Trump Presidency’s Test

Inkoo Kang

Why Republicans Won’t Repeal Roe

William Saletan

What Are the Trump-Loving Men of Instagram Telling Us With Their Thirsty Shirtless Selfies?

Jeffrey Bloomer