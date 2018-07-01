Watch Michelle Wolf’s Guide to Hurting Trump Cronies’ Feelings on a Deeply Personal Level

Stop the fight, she’s already dead! Netflix

In the immediate aftermath of Michelle Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner monologue, her one-time boss Seth Meyers came to her defense with a segment that repeatedly emphasized how mean she could be:

I know you just think I’m saying this because she’s my friend, but I can’t stress this enough: Michelle is so mean. I was her boss, and she made the meanest jokes about me all the time. She’s been gone for two years and I still jump when I see a redhead on the street.

Now that her Netflix series The Break With Michelle Wolf is up and running, viewers are getting a better look at just what Meyers was talking about. On Sunday, Wolf released a segment called “Mind Your Manners,” an etiquette guide for confrontations with Trump cronies, which is, essentially, a defense of being mean to public officials.

It’s not surprising that Wolf is on Maxine Waters’ side in the civility wars, but she thinks confrontations with public figures in Trump’s circle won’t be effective unless they’re very, very personal:

… You can’t just casually harass these people—you have to insult them specifically. “You’re a cunt,” doesn’t hurt them, it’s on their vision board. You have to make sure your words are life-alteringly hurtful. You gotta hit their deepest insecurities with the hot venom of a teenager from a broken home.

For those of us who are not stand-ups, Wolf has a few exceptionally mean suggestions, leading off with, “If you see Ivanka Trump on the street, first, call her Tiffany.” Things don’t get nicer from there. As a political treatise, “Mind Your Manners” is probably of limited use if you don’t dine out in the D.C. area on a regular basis. But as a framework Wolf and her writing team can use going forward to hold their most cutting, least tasteful, and above all, meanest jokes about the Trump administration, it’s basically The Prince.