Brow Beat

Two-Ingredient Sesame Chicken (Guess the Ingredients)

By

A plate of sesame chicken and radicchio with navel oranges. Silverware on a slate-grey napkin sits to the right of the plate.
Open sesame!
Ty Mecham

First things first: This is not sesame chicken. Well, not like that. Not like Americanized Chinese takeout: puffy-fried, gooey-sauced, sticky-sweet. Instead, this is just what it sounds like and nothing more: sesame seeds and chicken. That’s it.

Of course, Chinese takeout was my muse. This is the food of my Christmases, my tired days, my date nights. But here, I wanted to revamp instead of re-create, nab the idea and run in a different direction, cut a few corners and end up somewhere else. Say, how can we sidestep deep-frying? And crank up crispiness? And reduce sweetness? And actually taste the sesame?

The answer, it turned out, had less to do with takeout and more to do with Italian food. Specifically, from Milan, where chicken is pounded thin, breaded with crumbs, and pan-fried. This all happens in the blink of an eye—a dreamy weeknight throw-together. Serve with a little lemon squeeze and big peppery-green salad.

This recipe channels that sort of minimalism. Sesame chicken with the Milanese treatment. Or Milanese chicken with the sesame treatment. Either way, it’s dinner tonight.

Make your chicken work for you
Two big benefits of meat-pounding: tenderer, speedier meat.
And you don’t need a meat mallet—basically, a giant kitchen hammer—to get there. Use a sturdy skillet or, my favorite, a rolling pin. First, slice the breast in half horizontally—so, right to left or left to right, like a hamburger bun. It doesn’t have to be perfect! While you could pound without halving, this yields a neater result. Whenever I try to go from whole chicken breast to half- or quarter-inch thick cutlet, the meat gets all roughed up. Once they’re thin as heck, they cook in two shakes of a lamb’s tail.

Take the bread out of breading
While crumbs are classic, they’re not necessary. Some chicken cutlets involve nothing more than flour, others cornstarch—just a little something-something to cushion between the boneless, skinless breast and the searing-hot pan. Since we know we want sesame chicken, I wondered: Why not just sesame seeds? Is that crazy? Some digging proved otherwise: In 1981, Pierre Franey wrote a recipe for sesame-crusted chicken for his New York Times column, “60-Minute Gourmet.” While Franey merely coats the chicken in seeds—and you could, too—I wanted to zhush up the texture a bit. Quickly mashing the seeds in a mortar turns some of them floury, while leaving others whole. All it needs is some salt and we’re good to go.

A mortar and pestle full of crushed sesame seeds, fried chicken resting on a cooling rack, and a bowl of oranges and radicchio.
Ty Mecham

Ditch the deep-fry
Because the chicken is thin, we don’t need all that oil.
Just enough to grease the bottom of the pan. I like using peanut oil, but any variety with a neutral flavor and high smoke point works. Also because it’s thin, there’s a finer line between cooked (this happens quickly) and crusty (this takes longer). Depending on the exact thickness of your meat and heat of your pan, it will take six to eight minutes total. I like to spend a little longer on the first side, ensuring one deeply browned crust.

Keep it fresh
We need something raw and crunchy and fresh to brighten this up. And something sweet—a nod to the recipe’s role model. That’s when another Chinese takeout favorite came to mind: orange chicken. Enter a juicy orange salad with crunchy, bitter, magenta radicchio. You could swap in arugula or another sassy, sturdy green. Just serve it cold alongside the just-fried chicken.

Sesame Chicken with Radicchio and Orange Salad

Serves 2

2 navel oranges
1 head radicchio
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
¾ cup sesame seeds
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
½ cup peanut oil, depending on the size of your pan
½ tablespoon toasted sesame oil

See the full recipe on Food52.

More from Food52

Cauliflower Dances with Paneer in This Spicy, Creamy Makhani Curry

A Simple Frying Formula for Golden, Crisp Deliciousness—Every Time

For the Spiciest Fried Chicken, Make Hot Chicken

Crispy, Custardy Baked Tofu That Just Happens to Be the Easiest

A Savory Crostata That Tastes Like a Scallion Pancake

A Honey-Garlic Chicken to Mix-Pour-Bake in 20 Minutes

Food52 Reprint

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Emma Laperruque

Two-Ingredient Sesame Chicken (Guess the Ingredients)

Molly Olmstead

Judge Rules Trump Administration Must Immediately Release or Grant Hearings to More Than 1,000 Asylum Seekers

Strategist Editors

11 Cult Condiments You Can Buy on Amazon

Charles Kaiser

A Very English Scandal Offers a Bracing Historical Portrait of Just How Deadly the Closet Could Be

Rebecca Gale

Men Are Suing Empowerment Organizations for Gender Discrimination. Is the Law on Their Side?

Jeffrey Bloomer

What Are the Trump-Loving Men of Instagram Telling Us With Their Thirsty Shirtless Selfies?

Billie Hauk

Before Coming Out, Many Trans People Work Overtime to Pass for Cis

Stephanie Wykstra

Just How Transparent Can a Criminal Justice Algorithm Be? One State Is Figuring It Out.

Rachelle Hampton

Feeling Unpatriotic About This Year’s Dumb Midweek Independence Day? Spain Has a Long-Weekend Solution: The Puente.

Ashleigh Young

On Any Hike, at Some Point We Ask, “Why Are We Doing This?”

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! Sometimes I Worry That My Infertile Friend Wants to Kidnap My Baby.

Inkoo Kang

Seth Meyers Is Failing the Trump Presidency’s Test

Most Read

Ron Paul Becomes Latest Republican to Post Literal Nazi Content

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why Did the Rhode Island Democratic Party Endorse an Alt-Right Supporter Over a Progressive Incumbent?

Osita Nwanevu

The Conspiracy Theories About Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Are a Liberal Delusion

Mark Joseph Stern

Alabama Man Interrupted Family Separation Protests By Chanting “Ice Ice Baby” and Pulling a Gun

Molly Olmstead

Should We Be Worried About How Much Power Mexico’s Newly Elected President Will Have?

Isaac Chotiner

For Closeted Teens, Queer Media Like Glee Can Be Terrifying

Alex Zivkovic