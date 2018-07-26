Trevor Noah Reviews the Secret Trump Tape (Not the Pee Tape, the Other One)

Transcendent cinematography. Comedy Central

Trevor Noah’s Daily Show went through a sort of dry run Wednesday night for the inevitable release of the fabled pee tape, giving Michael Cohen’s secret Trump tape the same five-alarm coverage they’ll need when the yellow river of truth starts flowing:

Although there will probably be a lot more jokes about urine when the actual pee tape splashes its way into theaters, the way the Cohen tape is playing out gives us an advance whiff of the Trump organization’s likely response. Rudy Giuliani can just repeat the statement he made about the Cohen tape:

There’s no indication of any crime being committed on this tape, and that is absolutely right. I don’t think anyone can suggest that this represents anything where the president did anything wrong.

And Noah will be able to take the same tack toward Giuliani he used Wednesday night:

Although some people believe that this tape proves Trump’s guilt, according to the world’s second-worst lawyer, it actually proves Trump’s innocence.

Which is to say we pretty much know what the administration and the media are going to do if the pee tape (or pee tapes) get out, and we certainly know what the Republicans are going to do. So if you’ve got a copy of the pee tape but have been wary of releasing it in case people got mad at you for spoiling the Trump administration, that’s no longer a concern. Go ahead: Leak.