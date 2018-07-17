Trevor Noah Argues That It Doesn’t Matter Whether Putin Actually Has Dirt on Trump

Donald Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin went, shall we say, less than smoothly, especially when he publicly sided with Russia over U.S. intelligence agencies during a press conference on Monday. Trump’s remarks were so outrageous that even right-wing outlets and Republican lawmakers have criticized them, and top Democrats are now one step closer to embracing what was once a seemingly ludicrous conspiracy theory: the existence of the “pee tape.”

But even as Nancy Pelosi suggests that Trump’s performance in Helsinki proves that “the Russians have something on the President, personally, financially or politically,” The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah remains unconvinced. Or rather, he’s not sure whether it’s even relevant whether the pee tape is real or whether the Russians have some other dirt on Trump. “In a way, it almost doesn’t matter,” he said. “Because you have to ask this question: If Trump was some sort of Russian Manchurian candidate, what would he have just done differently?”

Noah pointed out that in the past week, Trump has also attacked NATO and called the European Union a foe, both moves that suit Putin just fine whether he orchestrated them or not. “Either Putin has something on Trump, which is why he’s doing whatever he wants, or Trump is just an idiot who got played,” he concluded. “Honestly, I don’t know. What did we expect? This is what happens when you put a KGB agent up against a KFC agent.”