A Teenager’s Love Letters Are Leaked in the Trailer for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

In the spirit of this year’s teen movies like Love, Simon and Eighth Grade, Netflix has dropped the official trailer for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the YA novel by Jenny Han. Lana Condor stars as Lara Jean Song Covey, who starts her junior year off with an (unintentional) bang when someone mails all five of her crushes the secret love letters she has written them.

Lara’s crushes include: Peter, the most popular guy in school; Kenny from camp; Lucas from homecoming; John from Model U.N.; and Josh, her older sister’s boyfriend. (Notably, while Condor is Asian-American, none of her love interests are, which seems like a missed opportunity for more inclusive casting.) Netflix has shown an affinity for stories about teenagers’ misadventures with old-fashioned media, be they cassette tapes or polaroids, so a modern high-school rom-com about the dangers of snail mail seems appropriate.

The Netflix original film will debut on August 17.