In an Astonishing Conan Appearance, Tracy Morgan Unveils the Nation’s Worst Nixon Impression

“People have got to know whether or not their talk show guest is an impressionist. Well, I’m not an impressionist.” TBS

Everyone has a favorite Nixon impression, regardless of political position or taste in comedy. There’s Rich Little’s Nixon for traditionalists, Dan Akroyd’s Nixon for Democrats, Anthony Hopkins’ Nixon for people who’d rather watch Anthony Hopkins than Richard Nixon, and Harry Shearer’s Mr. Burns’ Nixon for fans of high concept impressions and/or apostrophes. And now, everyone has a least favorite Nixon impression, too, and it’s Tracy Morgan’s:

It’s almost a riff on Andy Kaufman’s Foreign Man impressions, but not quite, and the Dr. Zaius impression that closes the segment is the same thing, but worse. Whether it works as meta-comedy or not, Morgan’s appearance makes one thing crystal clear: Oliver Stone should use special effects magic to cast him in both roles of an extremely half-assed Nixon/Dr. Zaius road trip comedy immediately.