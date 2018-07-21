Feel Free to Get Excited About Tiger Woods’ Great Round of Golf

Tiger Woods birdies the ninth hole. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods enjoyed a blistering round at The Open Championship on Saturday, which means you will have a reason to watch golf on Sunday. Woods hasn’t won a major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open, but he is within striking distance after posting a third-round 66 in Carnoustie, Scotland. It’s been over a decade, but Tiger fans may finally have a reason to get excited.

Since his wild infidelity scandal in 2009, Woods’ play has either been inconsistent or just plain bad. On Saturday, however, he was incisive and in control. In other words, he looked like Tiger Woods (the good Tiger Woods, not the bad one). He even threw in a fist-pump, just like old times.

Making the turn with a Tiger fist pump!



He's 3 back. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/qbaMo7fXmW — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 21, 2018

Woods started the day in 29th place, but he now sits near the top of the leaderboard. As of this writing, he is four shots back from a trio of pace-setters, including defending champion Jordan Spieth. He’s got some ground to make up, but, still, Tiger!

Woods finsished strong, saving perhaps his best shot for 18, where he converted a crucial par.

Heck of a par-save from Tiger at 18 🎯



5-under 66. 2 back. pic.twitter.com/szDQXvlYk5 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 21, 2018

He is paired with Francesco Molinari tomorrow and tees off at 9:25 a.m. ET. Condolences to your Sunday plans, but a Tiger resurgence has been a decade in the making so you may want to tune in.