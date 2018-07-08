Sports

Why “It’s Coming Home” Is the Phrase that Defines England’s World Cup Hopes

By

An England fan holds up a replica of the World Cup trophy during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 7, 2018. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
It can’t possibly be coming home … can it?
YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

English contains more than 170,000 words, but, thanks to England’s success in the 2018 World Cup, the language’s inventors now only seem to know how to say three: “It’s coming home.” It refers to football, and the chant-turned-phrase-turned-meme is a winking catch-all to evoke an ironic sense of hope that England could go all the way.

That sardonic patina fades with every England win, however, and now that the team is in the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990 … it’s coming home?

“It’s Coming Home” is the chorus of “Three Lions,” a song by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner in collaboration with Britpop band The Lightning Seeds. As England prepared to host the 1996 European Championship, the country’s soccer federation commissioned the performers to create an anthem. Other artists have recorded remakes tied to later tournaments, but the original 1996 version is the one that routinely climbs up the singles charts whenever England is playing well, and the song is currently 24 on the UK’s Top 40.

It’s a catchy ditty, which helps explain its durability as a chant, but “Three Lions” is also astonishingly defeatist. The intro features a recording of soccer commentator Alan Hansen complaining about how bad the national team is. “We’re not creative enough, and we’re not positive enough,” he says.

“The song is aware of the negative aspects of being an England football fan,” songwriter Baddiel told The Independent in 1996. “The fact the FA [Football Association] let us do it at all shows a lot of balls on their part.”

The chorus mentions “30 years of hurt,” a reference to the 1966 World Cup in England, the last and only time the country has ever won a major tournament. Euro 96 gave fans reason to believe that England could once again “bring football home,” and “Three Lions” oscillates between fatalism and optimism for the team’s chances. Naturally, England lost to Germany on penalties in the quarterfinals of that European Championship, and so the song’s message has endured.

“It’s coming home” may be the subject of countless jokes on social media, but it is also a meme in the original sense of the word. It’s a cultural hook on which a nation can hang its collective baggage—“30 years of hurt” was 22 years ago, after all. There’s a power to it, and the England players themselves coyly tip-toe around any boisterous proclamations that football is, in fact, coming home.

After beating Sweden 2-0 in Saturday’s quarterfinal, England goalscorer Harry Maguire was interviewed pitch-side and asked, “Football’s coming home, right?”

“Hopefully,” he said, slowly retreating from the microphone. “Fingers crossed.”

If so, Baddiel and Skinner may want to record a new version of the song, one in which the chorus is phrased in the past tense.

2018 World Cup Soccer

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Michelle Wolf Gets Patriotic For a Red, White, and Blue Salute to Abortion

Lili Loofbourow

How Conservative Trolls Lost Their Mojo

Felix Salmon

Takeaway From the New Billionaires Ranking: Zuckerberg and Bezos Don’t Give Away Enough Money

Nick Greene

Why “It’s Coming Home” Is the Phrase that Defines England’s World Cup Hopes

Daniel Politi

Trump Keeps Everyone Guessing on Supreme Court Pick Ahead of Monday Night Reveal

Daniel Politi

Giuliani Calls Mueller Probe the “Most Corrupt Investigation I Have Ever Seen”

Daniel Politi

Health Insurers Warn of “Market Disruption” After Trump Suspends Obamacare Payments

Matthew Dessem

Unbeliebable! Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Engaged to Hailey Baldwin

Daniel Politi

Trump Administration Shocks Global Health Officials by Opposing Pro-Breastfeeding Resolution

Daniel Politi

Two-Year-Old in California Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Daniel Politi

Four Thai Boys Rescued From Cave as Dangerous Mission Put on Pause for 10 Hours

Matthew Dessem

In an Astonishing Conan Appearance, Tracy Morgan Unveils the Nation’s Worst Nixon Impression

Most Read

Elon Musk Is Trying to Aid the Thai Cave Rescue by Sending His Engineers and Brainstorming on Twitter

April Glaser

Russia Loses, May Still Figure Out Way to Win World Cup

Nick Greene

Trump Administration Shocks Global Health Officials by Opposing Pro-Breastfeeding Resolution

Daniel Politi

Two-Year-Old in California Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Daniel Politi

Putin Woos Trump by Saying “Deep State” and “Fake News” Are Against Their Friendship

Daniel Politi

Video Shows Cop Body-Slamming, Arresting Black Teen for Selling Water Outside Philadelphia Zoo

Daniel Politi