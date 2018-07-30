This Trailer for Mad Men Creator Matthew Weiner’s New TV Show The Romanoffs Is Nothing But a List of Names But We’re Betting You’ll Click on It Anyway

This is just one frame of the trailer, and we both know that won’t be enough. Amazon

Well, well, well. Look who’s come crawling back, looking for more Mad Men content! You couldn’t get enough of this website when it was wall-to-wall Mad Men recaps and Mad Men analyses and Mad Men appreciations and twice-weekly “Ask an Astrophysicist About the Science of Mad Men” columns, but the second Don Draper invented the Coca-Cola ad you went running back to Facebook to spend your precious Engaged Time looking at your cousin’s baby photos instead. But now, even though Mad Men writer Kater Gordon has accused Matthew Weiner of sexual harassment—accusations he has denied—and even though we told you right in the headline that this trailer for The Romanoffs, Weiner’s new anthology series, is literally just the cast list and a release date, you waltz right back in the door like nothing’s changed.

Go ahead, play it off with whatever excuses you like! The hard work of resisting Donald Trump has given you a newfound appreciation for English names spelled with Cyrillic letters and you heard the trailer credited people like ААРОН ЭКХАРТ, right? There’s no such thing as ethical consumption under the patriarchy, so nothing matters, yeah? We both know what’s really going on: You need Mad Men-related content and you need it now, and you’ll pay any price to get it, just like we need Mad Men-related traffic and will post 60-second cast-list-only trailers to solicit it. The thought that this trailer could contain the names of original cast members like Christina Hendricks, Kerry Bishé, or John Slattery or surprising new additions like Isabelle Huppert or Griffin Dunne is making your clicking finger pretty itchy, I bet. Well, hold on, now, I didn’t say I wouldn’t show you the trailer! Wait! We need each other! Come back!

Nobody should be proud of what happened here today.