Must We Continue to Suffer Through The Handmaid’s Tale?

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale. Photo by George Kraychyk © 2018 Hulu

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Slate podcast producer Veralyn Williams, and culture writer Lena Wilson spoil the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Are any women safe? Is the new season faithful to Margaret Atwood? Should men be forced to watch this?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

