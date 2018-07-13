Must We Continue to Suffer Through The Handmaid’s Tale?

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Slate podcast producer Veralyn Williams, and culture writer Lena Wilson spoil the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Are any women safe? Is the new season faithful to Margaret Atwood? Should men be forced to watch this?
Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.
Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Email: spoilers@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Shasha Léonard.
One more thing
You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.
Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus