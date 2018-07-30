The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Mother!, New Jack City, Shaun of the Dead, and The Good Place Season 2 are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Paramount Pictures, Focus Features, Warner Bros, NBC.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service.

Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Great News. NBC/Patrick McElhenney

Must Watch

No Country for Old Men (Aug. 11)

Must(ache) Watch

The Informant!

﻿The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Good Watch

Batman Begins

Clerks

Gran Torino

Million Dollar Baby

Secretariat

Steel Magnolias

Silverado

Stripes

The Aviator

Adventures in Public School (Aug. 15)

Inequality for All (Aug. 29)

“Fourth Time’s the Charm” Watch

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut (Aug. 13)

Binge Watch

The 100 Season 5 (Aug. 15)

Great News Season 1 (Aug. 23)

The Good Place Season 2 (Aug. 28)

Nostalgia Watch

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Family Watch

Splash and Bubbles Season 2(Aug. 13)

The Nut Job (Aug. 13)

If You’re Bored

Chernobyl Diaries

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar Season 1

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

The Golden Compass

Emelie (Aug. 2)

Paid in Full (Aug. 5)

The Originals Season 5 (Aug. 9)

Hostiles (Aug. 15)

Evan Almighty (Aug. 16)

Wish I Was Here (Aug. 16)

Year One (Aug. 21)

Young & Hungry Season 5 (Aug. 24)

Netflix Programming

Switched

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Aug. 3)

Cocaine Coast (Aug. 3)

Dinotrux Supercharged Season 3 (Aug. 3)

I Am a Killer (Aug.3)

Like Father (Aug. 3)

Marching Order (Aug. 3)

Flavors of Youth: International Version (Aug. 4)

Mr. Sunshine (Aug 4)

On Children (Aug. 4)

Perdida (Aug. 9)

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Aug. 10)

Afflicted (Aug. 10)

All About the Washingtons (Aug. 10)

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Aug. 10)

Insatiable (Aug. 10)

La casa de las flores (Aug. 10)

Million Pound Menu (Aug. 10)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Aug. 10)

The Package (Aug. 10)

The Ponysitters Club (Aug. 10)

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7 (Aug. 10)

Zion (Aug. 10)

Disenchantment (Aug. 17)

Magic for Humans (Aug. 17)

Pinky Malinky (Aug. 17)

Spirit Riding Free Season 6 (Aug. 17)

Stay Here (Aug. 17)

The Motive (Aug. 17)

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Aug. 17)

Ultraviolet (Aug. 17)

The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2 (Aug. 19)

Deadwood (Aug. 23)

Follow This (Aug. 23)

Ask the StoryBots Season 2 (Aug. 24)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Aug. 24)

Ghoul (Aug. 24)

The After Party (Aug. 24)

The Innocents (Aug. 24)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3 (Aug. 24)

Inside the Criminal Mind (Aug. 31)

Ozark Season 2 (Aug. 31)

Paradise PD (Aug. 31)

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (Aug. 31)

The Laws of Thermodynamics (Aug. 31)

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Aug. 31)

Undercover Law (Aug. 31)

HBO

The Nutty Professor. Universal Pictures

Must Watch

Fargo

The Fugitive

New Jack City

Shine

Must(ache) Watch

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (Aug. 11)

Good Watch

Heaven Can Wait

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

The Good Lie

The Nutty Professor

The Terminal

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Aug. 4)

Darkest Hour (Aug. 18)

Efron Watch

17 Again

Nostalgia Watch

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Super Troopers

If You’re Bored

The Hunted

It’s Complicated

Land of the Lost

Murder by Numbers

Taxi (2004)

The Blind Side

The Truth About Charlie

U.S. Marshals

Father Figures (Aug. 25)

Season Premieres

Aranyelet (Golden Life) Season 1 and 2

Animals Season 3 (Aug. 3)

Random Acts of Flyness (Aug. 3)

Hard Knocks Season 13 (Aug. 8)

Ballers Season 4 (Aug. 12)

Insecure Season 3 (Aug. 12)

Season Finales

Succession Season 1 (Aug. 5)

Sharp Objects Season 1 (Aug. 26)

Estrenos

Mamartuile

Valentina

Los Buscadores (Gold Seekers) (Aug. 3)

Taco Shop (Aug. 10)

Amazon

High Noon. Universal Pictures

Must Watch

The Blair Witch Project

High Noon

The Hurt Locker

The Usual Suspects

Good Watch

American Gigolo

Cold War

Frequency

Hoosiers

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child

Joe

No Way Out

Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer

The Elephant Man

All I See Is You (Aug. 8)

Mother! (Aug. 26)

Binge Watch

#MeToo: Now What? Season 1

America Divided: 201 (Aug. 2)

America Divided: 202 (Aug. 9)

America Divided: 203 (Aug. 16)

America Divided: 204 (Aug. 23)

Nostalgia Watch

A Cinderella Story

Be Cool

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Prince and Me

Nostalgia Watch: ‘90s Edition

Black Mask

Boomerang

Curse of the Starving Class

Fled

Flight of the Intruder

Get Shorty

In & Out

I Went Down

Jacob’s Ladder

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kingpin

Nick of Time

Private Parts

Species

Species II

Stir of Echoes

The Ninth Gate

True Colors

Vegas Vacation

Family Watch

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (Aug. 6)

If You’re Bored

American Ninja

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt

Black Rain

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

CSNY/Déjà Vu

Double Whammy

Fat Man and Little Boy

Freedom Writers

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Heartbreakers

King Corn

Original Sin

Out of Time

Species III

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

The Soloist

The Time Machine

Tunnel Rats

Watchmen

Woman Walks Ahead (Aug. 25)

Having Our Baby (Aug. 7)

It Takes Guts (Aug. 7)

Blood Ties (Aug. 8)

Bleed For This (Aug. 10)

Avoiding Apocalypse Season 1 (Aug. 14)

I Am Not Lorena (Aug. 14)

Ambassadors of the Sky (Aug. 21)

Two of a Kind (Aug. 21)

Disobedience (Aug. 25)

The Escape of Prisoner 614 (Aug. 25)

Billy the Exterminator Season 1 (Aug. 31)

Hangar 1: The UFO Files Season 1 (Aug. 31)

True Tori (Aug. 31)

Amazon Original Programming

Agatha Christie Season 1 (Aug. 10)

All Or Nothing: Manchester City (Aug. 17)

Gringo (Aug. 17)

The Stinky & Dirty Show Season 2B (Aug. 14)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 1 (Aug. 31)

Hulu

Kazaam. Touchstone Pictures

Must Watch

High Noon

The Hurt Locker

Jackie Brown

The Terminator (Aug. 31)

The Usual Suspects

Good Watch

Black Hawk Down

Cold War

Hoosiers

Joe

Pretty Woman

Shaun of the Dead

The Elephant Man

The Hunt for Red October

Sharp Edges (Aug. 2)

The Terminal (Aug. 9)

The Cage Fighter (Aug. 11)

11 Minutes (Aug. 16)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (Aug. 23)

Gangs of New York (Aug. 26)

Mother! (Aug. 26)

Binge Watch

America Divided: 201 (Aug. 2)

America Divided: 202 (Aug. 9)

America Divided: 203 (Aug. 16)

America Divided: 204 (Aug. 23)

Nostalgia Watch

American Gigolo

Be Cool

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

The Brady Bunch Movie

America’s Sweethearts (Aug. 15)

Nostalgia Watch: ‘90s Edition

﻿Black Mask

﻿Boomerang

﻿Curse of the Starving Class

﻿Fled

﻿Get Shorty

﻿In & Out

I Went Down

Kazaam

Jacob’s Ladder

﻿John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

﻿Private Parts

Species

Species II

Stir of Echoes

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

The Ninth Gate

True Colors

Spirit Fingers Watch

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Family Watch

Babe

Bratz: The Movie

Sheep and Wolves

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

The Powerpuff Girls Season 2 (Aug. 13)

Telemundo Watch

En Otra Piel (Aug. 2)

Eva La Trailera (Aug. 21)

Pasion Pohibida (Aug. 28)

Perro Amor (Aug. 17)

Rosa Diamante (Aug. 10)

If You’re Bored

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati

American Ninja

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt

Black Rain

Bluefin

Cheri

CSNY/Deja Vu

Double Whammy

Extract

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Heartbreakers

Heartland Season 10

Hidalgo

Loser

No Way Out

Original Sin

Out of Time

Point Break

Scary Movie 3

Shanghai Knights

Species III

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

The Hurricane

The Nasty Girl

The Rock

The Time Machine

Young Guns

Young Guns II

All At Once (Aug. 2)

Ismael’s Ghosts (Aug. 2)

The China Hustle (Aug. 2)

Dating My Mother (Aug. 7)

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (Aug. 7)

Wraith (Aug. 7)

Blood Ties (Aug. 8)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 (Aug. 8)

Castaways (Aug. 8)

Baskin (Aug. 9)

Desolation (Aug. 9)

Borg Vs McEnroe (Aug. 10)

Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories Season 2 (Aug. 10)

Very Good Girls (Aug. 12)

Duplex (Aug. 15)

The Actors (Aug. 15)

The Monkey King 3 (Aug. 15)

Marrowbone (Aug. 16)

Role Models (Aug. 16)

Stan Against Evil Season 2 (Aug. 17)

To The Moon and Back (Aug. 21)

Hulu Original Programming

Crime + Punishment (Aug. 24)

Minding the Gap (Aug. 17)