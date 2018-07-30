The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service.
Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
No Country for Old Men (Aug. 11)
Must(ache) Watch
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Good Watch
Batman Begins
Clerks
Gran Torino
Million Dollar Baby
Secretariat
Steel Magnolias
Silverado
Stripes
The Aviator
Adventures in Public School (Aug. 15)
Inequality for All (Aug. 29)
“Fourth Time’s the Charm” Watch
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut (Aug. 13)
Binge Watch
The 100 Season 5 (Aug. 15)
Great News Season 1 (Aug. 23)
The Good Place Season 2 (Aug. 28)
Nostalgia Watch
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Family Watch
Splash and Bubbles Season 2(Aug. 13)
The Nut Job (Aug. 13)
If You’re Bored
Chernobyl Diaries
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar Season 1
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
The Golden Compass
Emelie (Aug. 2)
Paid in Full (Aug. 5)
The Originals Season 5 (Aug. 9)
Hostiles (Aug. 15)
Evan Almighty (Aug. 16)
Wish I Was Here (Aug. 16)
Year One (Aug. 21)
Young & Hungry Season 5 (Aug. 24)
Netflix Programming
Switched
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Aug. 3)
Cocaine Coast (Aug. 3)
Dinotrux Supercharged Season 3 (Aug. 3)
I Am a Killer (Aug.3)
Like Father (Aug. 3)
Marching Order (Aug. 3)
Flavors of Youth: International Version (Aug. 4)
Mr. Sunshine (Aug 4)
On Children (Aug. 4)
Perdida (Aug. 9)
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Aug. 10)
Afflicted (Aug. 10)
All About the Washingtons (Aug. 10)
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Aug. 10)
Insatiable (Aug. 10)
La casa de las flores (Aug. 10)
Million Pound Menu (Aug. 10)
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Aug. 10)
The Package (Aug. 10)
The Ponysitters Club (Aug. 10)
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7 (Aug. 10)
Zion (Aug. 10)
Disenchantment (Aug. 17)
Magic for Humans (Aug. 17)
Pinky Malinky (Aug. 17)
Spirit Riding Free Season 6 (Aug. 17)
Stay Here (Aug. 17)
The Motive (Aug. 17)
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Aug. 17)
Ultraviolet (Aug. 17)
The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2 (Aug. 19)
Deadwood (Aug. 23)
Follow This (Aug. 23)
Ask the StoryBots Season 2 (Aug. 24)
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Aug. 24)
Ghoul (Aug. 24)
The After Party (Aug. 24)
The Innocents (Aug. 24)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3 (Aug. 24)
Inside the Criminal Mind (Aug. 31)
Ozark Season 2 (Aug. 31)
Paradise PD (Aug. 31)
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (Aug. 31)
The Laws of Thermodynamics (Aug. 31)
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Aug. 31)
Undercover Law (Aug. 31)
HBO
Must Watch
Fargo
The Fugitive
New Jack City
Shine
Must(ache) Watch
Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (Aug. 11)
Good Watch
Heaven Can Wait
Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang
The Good Lie
The Nutty Professor
The Terminal
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Aug. 4)
Darkest Hour (Aug. 18)
Efron Watch
17 Again
Nostalgia Watch
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Super Troopers
If You’re Bored
The Hunted
It’s Complicated
Land of the Lost
Murder by Numbers
Taxi (2004)
The Blind Side
The Truth About Charlie
U.S. Marshals
Father Figures (Aug. 25)
Season Premieres
Aranyelet (Golden Life) Season 1 and 2
Animals Season 3 (Aug. 3)
Random Acts of Flyness (Aug. 3)
Hard Knocks Season 13 (Aug. 8)
Ballers Season 4 (Aug. 12)
Insecure Season 3 (Aug. 12)
Season Finales
Succession Season 1 (Aug. 5)
Sharp Objects Season 1 (Aug. 26)
Estrenos
Mamartuile
Valentina
Los Buscadores (Gold Seekers) (Aug. 3)
Taco Shop (Aug. 10)
Amazon
Must Watch
The Blair Witch Project
High Noon
The Hurt Locker
The Usual Suspects
Good Watch
American Gigolo
Cold War
Frequency
Hoosiers
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child
Joe
No Way Out
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
The Elephant Man
All I See Is You (Aug. 8)
Mother! (Aug. 26)
Binge Watch
#MeToo: Now What? Season 1
America Divided: 201 (Aug. 2)
America Divided: 202 (Aug. 9)
America Divided: 203 (Aug. 16)
America Divided: 204 (Aug. 23)
Nostalgia Watch
A Cinderella Story
Be Cool
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Prince and Me
Nostalgia Watch: ‘90s Edition
Black Mask
Boomerang
Curse of the Starving Class
Fled
Flight of the Intruder
Get Shorty
In & Out
I Went Down
Jacob’s Ladder
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kingpin
Nick of Time
Private Parts
Species
Species II
Stir of Echoes
The Ninth Gate
True Colors
Vegas Vacation
Family Watch
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (Aug. 6)
If You’re Bored
American Ninja
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
Black Rain
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
CSNY/Déjà Vu
Double Whammy
Fat Man and Little Boy
Freedom Writers
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Heartbreakers
King Corn
Original Sin
Out of Time
Species III
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
The Soloist
The Time Machine
Tunnel Rats
Watchmen
Woman Walks Ahead (Aug. 25)
Having Our Baby (Aug. 7)
It Takes Guts (Aug. 7)
Blood Ties (Aug. 8)
Bleed For This (Aug. 10)
Avoiding Apocalypse Season 1 (Aug. 14)
I Am Not Lorena (Aug. 14)
Ambassadors of the Sky (Aug. 21)
Two of a Kind (Aug. 21)
Disobedience (Aug. 25)
The Escape of Prisoner 614 (Aug. 25)
Billy the Exterminator Season 1 (Aug. 31)
Hangar 1: The UFO Files Season 1 (Aug. 31)
True Tori (Aug. 31)
Amazon Original Programming
Agatha Christie Season 1 (Aug. 10)
All Or Nothing: Manchester City (Aug. 17)
Gringo (Aug. 17)
The Stinky & Dirty Show Season 2B (Aug. 14)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 1 (Aug. 31)
Hulu
Must Watch
High Noon
The Hurt Locker
Jackie Brown
The Terminator (Aug. 31)
The Usual Suspects
Good Watch
Black Hawk Down
Cold War
Hoosiers
Joe
Pretty Woman
Shaun of the Dead
The Elephant Man
The Hunt for Red October
Sharp Edges (Aug. 2)
The Terminal (Aug. 9)
The Cage Fighter (Aug. 11)
11 Minutes (Aug. 16)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (Aug. 23)
Gangs of New York (Aug. 26)
Mother! (Aug. 26)
Binge Watch
America Divided: 201 (Aug. 2)
America Divided: 202 (Aug. 9)
America Divided: 203 (Aug. 16)
America Divided: 204 (Aug. 23)
Nostalgia Watch
American Gigolo
Be Cool
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
The Brady Bunch Movie
America’s Sweethearts (Aug. 15)
Nostalgia Watch: ‘90s Edition
Black Mask
Boomerang
Curse of the Starving Class
Fled
Get Shorty
In & Out
I Went Down
Kazaam
Jacob’s Ladder
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Private Parts
Species
Species II
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
The Ninth Gate
True Colors
Spirit Fingers Watch
Bring It On: In It To Win It
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Family Watch
Babe
Bratz: The Movie
Sheep and Wolves
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
The Powerpuff Girls Season 2 (Aug. 13)
Telemundo Watch
En Otra Piel (Aug. 2)
Eva La Trailera (Aug. 21)
Pasion Pohibida (Aug. 28)
Perro Amor (Aug. 17)
Rosa Diamante (Aug. 10)
If You’re Bored
A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati
American Ninja
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt
Black Rain
Bluefin
Cheri
CSNY/Deja Vu
Double Whammy
Extract
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Heartbreakers
Heartland Season 10
Hidalgo
Loser
No Way Out
Original Sin
Out of Time
Point Break
Scary Movie 3
Shanghai Knights
Species III
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
The Hurricane
The Nasty Girl
The Rock
The Time Machine
Young Guns
Young Guns II
All At Once (Aug. 2)
Ismael’s Ghosts (Aug. 2)
The China Hustle (Aug. 2)
Dating My Mother (Aug. 7)
Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (Aug. 7)
Wraith (Aug. 7)
Blood Ties (Aug. 8)
Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 (Aug. 8)
Castaways (Aug. 8)
Baskin (Aug. 9)
Desolation (Aug. 9)
Borg Vs McEnroe (Aug. 10)
Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories Season 2 (Aug. 10)
Very Good Girls (Aug. 12)
Duplex (Aug. 15)
The Actors (Aug. 15)
The Monkey King 3 (Aug. 15)
Marrowbone (Aug. 16)
Role Models (Aug. 16)
Stan Against Evil Season 2 (Aug. 17)
To The Moon and Back (Aug. 21)
Hulu Original Programming
Crime + Punishment (Aug. 24)
Minding the Gap (Aug. 17)
