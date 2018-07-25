Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in August. (All titles expire Aug. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Pariah (Aug. 16)
Good Watch
Finding Dory
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
13 Assassins (Aug. 5)
Welcome to Me (Aug. 6)
St. Vincent (Aug. 10)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (Aug. 16)
The Road (Aug. 25)
Not as Dumb as It Sounds Watch
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Aug. 16)
Sausage Party (Aug. 23)
Binge Watch
The Killing Seasons 1-3
Nostalgia Watch
Jem and the Holograms Seasons 1-3 (Aug. 16)
Family Watch
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot Season 1
Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family (Aug. 13)
Littlest Pet Shop Seasons 2-4 (Aug. 16)
Pound Puppies Seasons 1-3 (Aug. 16)
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends Season 2 (Aug. 16)
Transformers Prime Seasons 2-3 (Aug. 16)
Transformers: Rescue Bots Seasons 2-4 (Aug. 16)
If You’re Bored
3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can’t Buy Me Love
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
10 Rules for Sleeping Around (Aug.2)
For a Good Time, Call… (Aug. 12)
Being Flynn (Aug. 16)
Enter the Battlefield (Aug. 16)