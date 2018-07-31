This Video of All-Stars Playing One-on-One Proves NBA Players Are Too Good at Basketball

Kevin Durant battles Paul George after practice. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Team USA doesn’t play any exhibition games this summer and the World Cup of Basketball isn’t until next year, so its three-day minicamp last week in Las Vegas amounted to little more than a meet-and-greet and an excuse to visit southern Nevada in late July. There were some noticeable absentees, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, but the event still featured enough NBA talent to win an intergalactic basketball showdown if a team of aliens were to escape from nearby Area 51.

No extraterrestrials showed up, however, and so the NBA stars had to play against each other. After practice on Friday, Kevin Durant, Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner, Paul George, Devin Booker, and Khris Middleton held a king of the court–style one-on-one tournament, and Slam magazine was there to get some raw footage. The video lends a perspective that traditional NBA broadcasts don’t. From court level and close up, one thing becomes abundantly clear: NBA players are too good at basketball.

The video gets off to an inauspicious start, as Durant accuses George of slapping his arm. Calling fouls is a dorky move in pickup, but, in Durant’s defense, Kyrie Irving can be heard off camera saying, “There’s been quite a few obvious fouls.” From that point forward, it’s a monsoon. These guys simply don’t miss.

Durant wins the tournament, and if you don’t have time to watch the video in its entirety, here are some highlights:

2:27: Oladipo finally stops Durant after Durant makes five impossible-looking jumpers in a row over various defenders.

4:00: Turner picks up George and twirls him around like a toddler (George is 6-foot-9 and weighs 220 pounds.)

4:50: Durant scores with Oladipo essentially glued to his torso and face.

6:35: Durant sends George to the penny slots in Henderson with a crossover.

8:00: Oladipo spins and hits a fadeaway over Durant while essentially lying horizontal in midair. Durant slaps him five for the achievement.

8:13: Turner looks to grab Oladipo’s arm and the two argue over a foul. They replay the point, and Durant screams, “Get that paper!” as Oladipo sinks a rainbow over the 6-foot-11 Turner.

10:28: The camera isn’t focused on the action, but someone yells “travel” and Durant makes the “traveling” arm motion. They actually called a dang travel in a one-on-one pickup game.

11:17: Durant makes an insane shot over George and thinks the game is over. There is some disagreement, and everyone starts tallying their points.

12:00: Carmelo Anthony appears. He is wearing salmon sweatpants.

13:40: Durant sinks the winner over George. Tournament over.

This footage proves one-on-one needs to be an event at NBA All-Star Weekend. That, or make them play against those aliens.