Stephen Colbert Gives Scott Pruitt a Sendoff Worthy of The Hunger Games

Even after all this time, the Trump administration is still losing officials faster than you can say Caesar Flickerman. The latest to go is Scott Pruitt, the reviled head of the EPA whose scandals ranged from outrageous ethical hijinks—like attempting to use his influence to get his wife a the Chik-fil-A franchise—to policies that actually undermined the agency’s ability to protect the environment. On Monday, Late Show host Stephen Colbert got into character as Julius Flickerman, the “brother” of the Hunger Games host played by Stanley Tucci, to walk his audience through some of the most ludicrous moments from Pruitt’s time in office.

The pompadoured character is part of a recurring bit called the Hungry for Power Games—now the Hungry to Leave Power Games﻿—and has been around since early in Colbert’s tenure on The Late Show. Colbert-as-Flickerman, who previously crashed both the RNC and DNC national conventions in 2016, was downright giddy as he recalled how Pruitt spent $43,000 in public funds on a soundproof phone booth and consoled his Avox for being unable to procure a Carl’s Jr franchise for him. The extremely silly segment culminates in a sendoff worthy of Pruitt, whose only flaw, Colbert notes, “was being terrible.”