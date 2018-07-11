On The Late Show on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert delved into Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh—or, as Colbert refers to him, the latest contestant in “America’s Next Top Justice.” The announcement of Trump’s pick won Colbert his own game of Trump nomination bingo, with diagonal “white guy” squares covered across the board.

Kavanaugh, 53, was nominated to replace the Supreme Court justice seat of Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement plans earlier this summer. Colbert dug into the judge’s track record to see why Trump made Kavanaugh his nominee.

The D.C. Circuit Appeals Court judge has worked in the White House for 5½ years. He grew up in Washington and, Colbert pointed out, attended the same Georgetown prep school as Neil M. Gorsuch, Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee. Although Kavanaugh worked for Ken Starr’s 1998 investigation into President Bill Clinton, he once asked Congress to pass a law that would exempt a current president from any criminal prosecution or investigation.* Colbert sarcastically notes that this might have appealed to Trump in the wake of the Russia investigation. He pulls a quote from the New York Times that explains Kavanaugh believes “the job of president is far more difficult than any other civilian position in government.”

“So, he thinks the president should be above the law because his job is hard?” Colbert asked about Kavanaugh’s stance on criminal investigation. “Well in that case, I say moms of three or more kids ought to be able to murder at will.”

Colbert also notes that Kavanaugh is a stout supporter of the Second Amendment and is strictly anti-abortion.