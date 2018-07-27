Gather ’Round and Hear Stephen Colbert Tell the Tale of the Mythical Barack Obama

Donald Trump recently complained about the amount of media scrutiny that he, the president of the United States, has to deal with, while delivering a speech in Illinois. “Look at all those cameras,” he said. “Every stop, I got all these cameras. This never happened to Obama, this never happened to Bush.” While some might consider that statement absurd, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert knows better.

“Obama was never photographed,” he reminded his audience on Thursday night, producing a Bigfoot-style, blurry image of the president. “That’s why now he exists only in myth and legend. Gather ‘round, children, and I’ll tell you the tale of a president who wasn’t a humiliating moron.” In the same speech, Trump also noted that the press is just waiting for him and his administration to make “a little bit of a mistake.” Colbert sarcastically agreed with that one, too: “You’re right, we’re dying to see you make a little bit of a mistake, because we’re tired of the huge, democracy-threatening ones.”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Colbert addressed news that Facebook’s stock plummeted this week by more than $100 billion by making a minor tweak to the The Social Network. “Are you happy, guys?” he added. “This is what happens when we all respond ‘maybe’ and no one shows up to Janet’s 40th birthday party.”