Brow Beat

Billy Dee Williams Will Play Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Episode IX

By

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back.
Lando!
Lucasfilm

The Star Wars universe just got a little Billy Dee Williamsier … again! According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor will be reprising his role as Lando Calrissian, the intergalactic scoundrel and sometime friend to Han Solo he played in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Williams will appear in the as-yet-untitled Episode IX, which J.J. Abrams is directing.

Rumors that Williams would return began spreading when he dropped out of an upcoming fan convention over a scheduling conflict. Although this will be his first appearance as Calrissian in a Star Wars movie since 1983, Williams has voiced the role in several video games and TV series. Most recently, Donald Glover played a young Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans who are hoping Episode IX will be a paperwork-heavy look at Calrissian’s bureaucratic work as the administrator of Cloud City, John Hollis, the actor who played Lando’s cyborg sidekick Lobot, died in 2005. But there’s still a chance Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and the rest of the Star Wars crew will have to team up to steal Lobot’s body and smuggle it through First Order customs so they can fulfill his final wish of being cremated in Joshua Tree like his idol Gram Parsons. We’ll find out more when Episode IX hits theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.

Movies Star Wars

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Jimmy Kimmel’s Footage of Trump’s New Supreme Court Nominee Looks a Little Different Than C-SPAN’s

Elliot Hannon

Responses on the Right to Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination Range From Ecstasy to Told You So

Mark Joseph Stern

How Brett Kavanaugh Will Gut Roe v. Wade

Matthew Dessem

Billy Dee Williams Will Play Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Episode IX

Elliot Hannon

Trump Picks Brett Kavanaugh to Fill Second Supreme Court Vacancy in First 18 Months of Presidency

David Turner

Why Apple Music Is Finally Starting to Win Spotify’s Game

Christina Cauterucci

Tiffany Trump Has Become a Projection Screen for Liberal Wish Fulfillment. Her Instagram Tells Another Story.

Felix Salmon

Is the New Corporate Boss Going to Wreck HBO?

Christina Cauterucci

Pageant People Are Still Arguing Over Whether Miss America Should Be Judged By Her Swimsuit Body

Rebecca Onion

Trolls Post-Trump, Overreaching Bosses, and Mirrors Gone Smart

Amy Pollard

Protesters Follow Up Weekend of Protests With Another Weekend of Protests

Daniel Isengart

The Notion That Baking Is More “Precise” Than Cooking Is a Vicious, Dessert-Preventing Lie

Most Read

How Conservative Trolls Lost Their Mojo

Lili Loofbourow

Lots of People Struggle With Saying No to Their Boss. Here’s How You Can Do It.

Alison Green

Trump Administration Shocks Global Health Officials by Opposing Pro-Breastfeeding Resolution

Daniel Politi

The Iowa Supreme Court Gives Abortion Rights Advocates a Post-Roe Road Map

Mark Joseph Stern

Miss Massachusetts Contestant Returns Crown After Pageant Mocks #MeToo Movement

Molly Olmstead

A Crime Writer Interrogates Her Love of Raymond Chandler in the #MeToo Era

Megan Abbott