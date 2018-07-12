No-Cook, No-Sweat, No-Churn Lemon Ice Cream From a Southern Cooking Legend

We’re Not Headed for Nazi Germany, but We’re Also Not Headed Anywhere Good

Ava DuVernay, Dolly Parton Among Guests Announced for Reese Witherspoon’s New Series

HBO’s Robin Williams Documentary Is Just As Eager to Please As Its Subject

The Best Travel Adapters for Every Type of Trip, According to Frequent Travelers

Content Locked for Slate Plus members Dear Prudence Uncensored: the Therapist and the Critical Friend

Help! I Kissed Another Man, and Now My Husband Wants a Divorce.

It Gives Me Great Pleasure to Introduce You to the Future of RoboCop Movies

Don’t You Have Anything Better To Do Than Watch Will Arnett Scribble Unintelligible Drawings of the Animated Characters He Voices?

White House Says Supreme Court Nominee’s Personal Debt Due to Nationals Season Tickets

It Was a Victory for England That It Did Not Disgrace Itself in Defeat