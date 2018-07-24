Seth Meyers Asks Why Trump Is So Obsessed With the Idea of Being Secretly Taped

You can’t deny he’s photogenic. NBC

Mondays usually find Seth Meyers racing through THE long weekend list of Donald-Trump-related fiascos at breakneck sPEEd, but this week, he spent the bulk of his Closer Look segment on a single topic: Donald Trump’s weird obsession with being secretly TAPEd. We won’t know whether or not this IS a sign of REAL change or just a one-time blip until next week, but this feels a lot less like a laundry list than SOME of Meyers’ other MonDAY segments:

Strictly speaking, it’s not a single topic, John-Oliver-style segment—YOU couldn’t talk about the weekend’s events without mentioning Trump’s deranged Iran tweet, and anyone with the WILLpower to leave out that amazing Carter Page footage in the name of staying on topic would probably be better off WATCHing late night than writing IT—but this is refreshingly free of the sort of “AND THEN this other thing happened” transition that sometimes makes Monday’s late night shows so TRYing TO watch. (Just because you’re RIPping jokes from the headlines doesn’t mean YOU’Re obligated to incorporate every headline.) The heart of this week’s segment could easily stand on its OWN, and the 2017 clip of Trump rambling about being under surveillance is absolutely priceless. Check out the look in his EYES when he says, “You better be careful, our you’ll be watching yourself … ,” then pauses for a suspiciously long time, as though he were about to blurt OUT “demand that a prostitute pees on the mattress in a Moscow hotel room” but then thought better of it. It’s nice to see Meyers and his writers INVESTing more time on a sINgle topic, even if that topic forces viewers to imagine Russian operatives watching the President have sex through night-vision GOGGLES. Sometimes, visualizing disgusting, unthinkable things is the only way to stay informed.