Samantha Bee Calls Out NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch, Dana Loesch-Style

Freedom’s safest place. TBS

It’s been fun watching NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch abandon her post since Mariia Butina was arrested and charged with infiltrating the NRA on behalf of the Russian government. Just a few short weeks ago, she’d gladly spend hours arguing with comedian Michael Ian Black over whether or not the NRA was a terrorist organization. (Black came out pretty well in those exchanges, simply because he kept repeating, over and over again, that the NRA was a terrorist organization):

What? You said “the NRA, uses every available means to put as many guns into as many hands as possible.” I asked you to explain that. You can either answer it or you can’t. https://t.co/tigdXpfgqv https://t.co/pObtknC6AA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 30, 2018

Sorry. I was watching “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (Very good, BTW.) I’m not sure what answer you’re trying to goad me into but I will repeat that your terrorist organization, the NRA, is the political and marketing front for death merchants, and you are their mouthpiece. https://t.co/EnPcRXdCcG — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 30, 2018

But lately, for some reason, Loesch hasn’t been replying to Black’s tweets, no matter how nicely he asks:

Sorry, @DLoesch, I know it’s the weekend but I was wondering if you’d had a chance to get up to speed on Alexander Torshin funneling Russian money through your terrorist organization? No worries if you want to wait until Monday to respond. https://t.co/cHP7Cimpjc — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 22, 2018

And sorry I keep pestering you about this stuff, but you seem to speak for the NRA and you have reached out to me in the past. If there’s another terrorist organization mouthpiece I should be reaching out to, please don’t hesitate to let me know. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 22, 2018

Now Samantha Bee is getting into the act, daring Loesch to address the NRA’s Russian ties with a video based on Loesch’s own hyper-confrontational, stock footage-filled NRA promos:

Bee does a pretty good imitation of Loesch’s flat, hostile delivery, and although her the rhetoric doesn’t quite match the ’roid rage intensity of the average NRA promotional video, well, what possibly could? The heart of the promo makes three specific challenges to Loesch, none of which she seems likely to respond to:

I dare you to make a comment. I challenge you to tell me how it’s American for the NRA to take money from foreign agents who want to see our democracy burn. And also, Dana? I dare you to get bangs. Change it up! You do want to be a star, right?

So far, Loesch hasn’t responded on Twitter, so let’s take a trip down memory lane with a few of her greatest hits. Here’s the source of Bee’s hourglass jokes:

And no discussion of Dana Loesch or the NRA would be complete without taking another look at this paranoid masterpiece, in which Loesch lays out a massive conspiracy to destroy America:

Nice people! Nice organization! Nice country!