Samantha Bee Calls Out NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch, Dana Loesch-Style

It’s been fun watching NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch abandon her post since Mariia Butina was arrested and charged with infiltrating the NRA on behalf of the Russian government. Just a few short weeks ago, she’d gladly spend hours arguing with comedian Michael Ian Black over whether or not the NRA was a terrorist organization. (Black came out pretty well in those exchanges, simply because he kept repeating, over and over again, that the NRA was a terrorist organization):
But lately, for some reason, Loesch hasn’t been replying to Black’s tweets, no matter how nicely he asks:
Now Samantha Bee is getting into the act, daring Loesch to address the NRA’s Russian ties with a video based on Loesch’s own hyper-confrontational, stock footage-filled NRA promos:
Bee does a pretty good imitation of Loesch’s flat, hostile delivery, and although her the rhetoric doesn’t quite match the ’roid rage intensity of the average NRA promotional video, well, what possibly could? The heart of the promo makes three specific challenges to Loesch, none of which she seems likely to respond to:
I dare you to make a comment. I challenge you to tell me how it’s American for the NRA to take money from foreign agents who want to see our democracy burn. And also, Dana? I dare you to get bangs. Change it up! You do want to be a star, right?
So far, Loesch hasn’t responded on Twitter, so let’s take a trip down memory lane with a few of her greatest hits. Here’s the source of Bee’s hourglass jokes:
And no discussion of Dana Loesch or the NRA would be complete without taking another look at this paranoid masterpiece, in which Loesch lays out a massive conspiracy to destroy America:
Nice people! Nice organization! Nice country!
