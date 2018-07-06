Sacha Baron Cohen Teases Possible Return to TV With Trump University Video

Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher. Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen is preparing a return to television, if rumors are to be believed. Variety reports that the comedian is in talks with Showtime for a new show that will be similar to the Da Ali G Show, which spawned some of Baron Cohen’s most famous characters, including Ali G, Brüno Gehard, and Borat Sagdiyev.

There are few details about what exactly the new Showtime series will entail, but the timing coincides with a Tweet Baron Cohen put out on July 4 featuring doctored footage of Donald Trump insulting him. “Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school,” the president says in the fake video. “Learn about being funny.” Then, the logo for Trump University appears.

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

A Trumplike character seems like low-hanging fruit for someone like Baron Cohen, but he may simply be trolling the president. Trump once claimed he was the only person to “immediately” walk out of an interview with Ali G, the wannabe-rapper character Baron Cohen played to prank celebrities. Baron Cohen has disputed that claim, telling James Corden that Trump actually stuck around for seven minutes: